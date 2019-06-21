Uproar over bill seeking to merge food and medicines regulations

George Kebaso and Gillian Seka @PeopleDailyKe

Pharmaceutical and food experts want Parliament to reject a bill that seeks to merge food and medicines regulations, saying it is not well-thought out.

The experts are concerned that the Kenya Food and Drugs Authority (KFDA) Bill, 2019, brought to the House by Endebess MP Robert Pukose and which is in its Second Reading stage, will compromise Kenya’s approval process for all of its food and medicines.

The experts suggested that instead of integrating food and medicines sub-sectors, it should focus on strengthening existing regulations and policies.

They are drawn from seven institutions, including Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK), Fresh Produce Consortium of Kenya (FPCK), Association of Public Health Officers of Kenya (APHOK), Kenya Health Professional Society (KHPS), and Kenya Livestock Marketing Council (KLMC).

“We face a bill, which by virtue of being a private member’s bill rather than a government bill has scant provision for public participation yet it is bound to reshape our food and drug landscape radically,” said PSK president Louis Machogu.

The experts want parliament to consult widely before passing the law, saying it could do more harm than good.

“It is essential that parliamentarians consult widely as they examine this regulatory model that is being abandoned in US, South Africa and Tanzania because of the harm it has caused to consumers,” he said.