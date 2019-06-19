Uhuru to launch jobs scheme for youths tomorrow

by George Kebaso

President Uhuru Kenyatta will tomorrow launch a new employment programme for the youth that is partly funded by the MasterCard Foundation.

State House spokesperson Kanze Dena yesterday told journalists the programme is a product of a series of meetings between the President and MasterCard’s leadership.

“The President has been working on this since last year, when he met MasterCard’s leadership on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York. He has since been in regular contact with them, in preparation for the event this Thursday (tomorrow), to which he looks forward to,” she said at State House.

Quicker progress

However, Dena said the information in her possession about the programme is scanty. “I can’t say much about it now; what I can say is that he will launch a striking new programme for jobs,” she said.

“After consultation, Kenya’s young people have made it clear that they want much quicker progress in jobs, in the regulation of their businesses, and in the availability of credit.”

Dena said to ensure this programme is on course, last year alone more than 840,000 new jobs were created according to the Economic Survey, 2019.

She said the President has largely been responsive to the problems the youth were facing including addressing the challenges of credit.

Dena said the government recently unveiled a new scheme, Stawi, under which loans will be made available to small businesses at nine per cent.