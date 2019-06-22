Uhuru reiterates call to leadersto cease endless politicking.

Winstone Chiseremi @Wchiseremi

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday restated his call to elected leaders to focus on delivering on pledges made to Kenyans instead of engaging in endless politicking.

In his first visit to the Rift Valley region this year, the President told the leaders to focus on issues that will unite Kenyans and inspire investor confidence instead of concentrating on matters that were of no value to the ordinary people.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Sh5 billion-revamped Rivatex East Africa Limited in Uasin Gishu, Uhuru took issue with members of the National Assembly, accusing them of slashing money earmarked for areas that were of priority to the economic development of the country.

“Instead of Parliament committee that deals with budget allocating enough money to sectors that can spur economic growth, they are instead slashing them and diverting the same to noncore sectors,” said the President.

He reiterated the government commitment to revive all dormant textile-manufacturing factories in the country to create jobs for the youths. The other collapsed firms are Kenya Textile Mills (Thika) and KICOMI in Kisumu.

The Head of State lauded the modernisation of Rivatex factory, saying it would pave the way for employment of 3,000 direct and indirect job opportunities for the youths and directed Kenya Power and Lighting Company to reduce power tariffs for the ultra-modern facility, which is owned by Moi University by 50 per cent, to save it from high operation costs.

“I have directed the Ministry of Energy to reduce by 50 per cent power tariffs at Rivatex Company to cushion it from high cost of operation,” he said.

He was accompanied by his Deputy William Ruto, Cabinet Secretaries Henry Rotich (National Treasury) and Peter Munya (Trade).

Others present were Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka, senators Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), Samson Cherargei (Nandi) and governors Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu) and Alex Tolgos (Elgeyo Marakwet).

MPs present were Janet Sitienei (Turbo), Vincent Tuwei (Mosop), William Chepkut (Ainabkoi), Cornel Serem (Aldai) Kanini Kega (Kieni), Wilson Kogo (Chesumei), Sila Tiren (Moiben), Oscar Sudi (Kapseret), Caleb Kositany (Soy) and Daniel Rono (Keiyo South) among others.

Welcoming the president, Ruto pledged support for the implementation of the Big Four agenda for the benefit of Kenyans.

“As your DP, I assure you of total support towards the realisation of the Big Four agenda by ensuring all the projects covered under the four pillars are implemented without delays,” he said.

The DP asked the President to look into the stalled multi-billion shilling new teaching and referral facility in Eldoret aimed at decongesting the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital to more effectively serve not just Rift Valley counties but those from neighbouring Nyanza and Western.

“All the issues related to acquisition of land, design and procurement have been finalised, but work has not taken off the ground,” said Ruto.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi who was given a chance to speak at the event reiterated unwavering support to the President and dismissed claims of rift between local leaders over the Head of State’s visit in the region.

“Your Excellency let me assure that we are behind your leadership as President and Jubilee Party leader. Please ignore those spreading rumour and propaganda to the effect that there is a rift among the local leaders in the region,” said Sudi.

Area Governor Jackson Mandago faulted a section of the local media for focusing on negative issues at the expense of development matters, with the aim of causing friction among leaders.

“The Jubilee government is undertaking a lot of development at the grassroots levels but instead of local media highlighting the achievements, they are instead reporting only bad things,” he said.