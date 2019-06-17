Uhuru reads Riot Act to central region leaders

Kinyuru Munuhe and Seth Onyango

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s terse and stinging rebuke yesterday of leaders allied to his deputy William Ruto could mark a watershed moment in Mt Kenya politics as he moved to reassert his authority in the populous region.

In an unprecedented but tailored message to elected leaders from Central Kenya, the Head of State told off those discrediting him and warned of unspecified consequences.

Speaking in Kikuyu, the President dared renegades from the region dithering or casting doubts of who is in charge that the “…son of Jomo is still in charge” in reference to his father and founding president the late Mzee Jomo Kenyatta.

Already there are jitters within Ruto’s “Tanga Tanga” camp over what is lurking beneath the President’s latest political salvo coming just two days after meeting Opposition chief Raila Odinga in Kisumu.

Yesterday, a visibly angry Uhuru read the Riot Act to defiant politicians from Central Kenya allied to his deputy for constant politicking and told them to toe the line or face political oblivion.

“Naumuthe ndaria na ruga itu nanguthiururuka nanigwira andu, mikora ino tuthurite tureka siasa matigecirie ndi Kihii kiao, twihamue? Namatikundugamia barabara iria ndithondekeire iria ndirenda gukinya na kuria ndirenda gutwara andu aitu na kuria turenda kumakinyia. Nimwanjigua andu aitu? “I have spoken in our language and I will go round the country to say to them, these thugs we have elected in politics, they should not think that I am their ‘boy’, are we together? And they will not upstage me by roadside political pronouncements. They will not distract me from the path I have decided to follow and where I want to take our people and where I want to deliver them. Are we together my people? Have you heard me properly? If you are an elected leader, go back to the village and build schools with the money allocated to you. Don’t tell us you will be powerful in this country. You will not go anywhere without the support of the electorate.”

He spoke in his Kikuyu dialect during the Akorino Annual Church Convention service at the Kasarani Gymnasium in Nairobi, where he vowed he will not to be bullied.

“Ngurugama na kihoto kiu nginya ndikie wira uria mwaheire. Giko gike gitige gutinda gikinjia guku. Nie ndirenda thayu nangicariria andu aitu thayu kuria guothe nguuruta nandige ati andu aitu miaka ingi mirongo itano iguka gutire mundu urithinagio haria ari na biashara yake. (I will stand by that decision until I am done with the task you bestowed on me. This dirt should stop bothering me. I want peace and I will look for peace for my people wherever I will find it and ensure for the next 50 years to come, no one will be bothered in whichever part of this country where they live or do business),” Uhuru said.

Political observers

To political observers the President was going back to reclaim his political turf from what appears to be increased encroachment from Ruto, who hopes to win over support for his 2022 State House bid.

But in a move that pundits argue is meant to crack the whip on “wayward” governors, senators and MPs who support his deputy, the President warned that heads would roll. Uhuru’s terse statement is likely to reshape his rather fluid and polarised Mt Kenya backyard, where MPs, out of the fear of the unknown, have largely been opposed to the handshake between the President and Raila.

By last evening, none of the Jubilee leaders was bold enough to comment on President Uhuru’s warning, with most of them yet to comprehend whom the tongue lashing was aimed at. “It was indeed a tough talk from the President, but for the time being, let me not comment anything on it. I don’t want to antagonise myself by getting involved,” said one senior Jubilee MP. Uhuru was quick to remind the MPs that contrary to reports that those politicking campaigned for him, he is the one who got them elected. The President affirmed he is in charge and dared the defiant politicians to await the consequences when the time comes.

Leaders from the region who have openly identified themselves as front-lane campaigners of the Tanga Tanga group include Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro, Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa, Laikipia Woman Representative Catherine Waruguru, her Kirinyaga counterpart Wangui Ngirici, Kandara MP Alice Wahome and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua.

Uhuru made it clear yesterday that he is not interested in leadership after his tenure ends in 2022 but has a duty to leave behind a cohesive nation.

Ruto, who was present, called on the Church to play its rightful role in society and to pray for the unity of the country.