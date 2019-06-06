Uhuru lauded for supporting gender equity

PSCU @PeopleDailyKe

‘Women Deliver’ president and chief executive Katja Iversen has said President Uhuru Kenyatta’s presence at the organisation’s 2019 conference sends a clear message on the importance of women in development.

Speaking when she met with Uhuru on the sidelines of the ongoing conference in Canada, Iversen said: “Your commitment to gender equality is evidenced by your presence at the 2019 Women Deliver Conference. Thank you for coming here, your presence sends a message to Africa on the need to embrace gender equality.”

Achieve goal

Iversen commended the President for the Nairobi call-to-action, an African gender road map that, among other resolutions, seeks to mobilise resources to support the various women and girls empowerment initiatives in conflict and post-conflict regions of Africa.

She urged Uhuru to keep up the good work in support of women and girls even as he pushes for the passage of the two-thirds gender law in Kenya.

The President said deliberations and recommendations from the meeting would be a game changer in how gender issues are addressed.

“I am glad that I attended this conference. It is a meeting with a difference. It is indeed a game changer,” he said.

Uhuru said government and non-governmental organisations need to come up with mechanisms that will ensure they pull in one direction and ensure that these institutions complement rather than compete with each other.

“A lot of resources are wasted out there because NGOs and governments run different programmes all concerned with one agenda,” he said.

“What needs to be discussed is the role of data collected on gender equality, ” he added. On the two-thirds gender rule, the President reiterated his commitment to achieving the goal.

In a separate meeting, Uhuru held talks with Melinda Gates of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. He thanked Melinda for her foundation’s work in Kenya especially in healthcare provision.

Later, the President toured the Vancouver Aquarium, project of Ocean Wise, a marine science research centre used for rehabilitation of marine animals. The Canadian government has committed to partner with Kenya in setting up a similar facility in the country to support the emerging blue economy sector.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma and Kenya’s High Commissioner to Canada John Lanyasunya accompanied the President.