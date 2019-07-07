Uhuru gives ultimatum for Kisumu port facelift

President Uhuru Kenyatta has given engineers and contractors a three-week ultimatum to complete renovations at the Kisumu port. This followed a private tour of the facility when he landed in the Lakeside City after a two-day visit to Tanzania.

Kisumu deputy governor Mathews Owili confirmed to People Daily that the President took issue with the slow pace of the process and ordered the engineers on site to ensure the work is finished by August.

“He cautioned the contractors after expressing concern about the speed with which they are doing the job. He is serious about this port and that is why he insisted it must be done faster,” he said.

The new port is set to be launched on August 15 in an event that will be attended by presidents Yoweri Museveni (Uganda), Felix Tshikedi (Congo), John Magufuli (Tanzania) and Paul Kagame (Rwanda).

Private visit

“He wants everything to be in place before the launch and he is very strict to the departmental heads in charge,” he said.

In Tanzania, President Uhuru and his host President John Magufuli on Saturday vowed to deal firmly with insecurity saying they will not spare anyone involved in cross-border crimes.

The two leaders said citizens of either country would be subjected to the laws of the country where they commit the crime.

“If a person (Tanzanian) commits a crime in Kenya, they will be subjected to Kenyan law. And if a Kenyan commits a crime in Tanzania, they will be dealt with in accordance with our laws,” said Magufuli.

Uhuru said as leaders, they would do everything possible to insulate peace loving East Africans going about their business from the actions of a few misguided people, especially those engaged in terrorist activities.

Uhuru’s tour of the port in which the media was locked out, comes barely a week after Opposition leader Raila Odinga also made another low-profile visit to the port and the collapsed Kisumu cotton mills.

On Saturday, the President held a 30-minute closed-door meeting with engineers from Kenya Navy and officials from the Kenya Ports Authority and Kenya Railways Cooperation.

He later visited the Kenya Marine Institute before visiting the dry port where MV Uhuru is docked. The rehabilitation is part of several major infrastructural lake front projects, which are being revamped as part of the Sh14 billion government plan to revive the region’s economy.

A new oil jetty and construction of a new ship assembly yard are also part of the project. MV Uhuru, which is one of East Africa’s biggest cargo vessel that broke down in 2006 has also, roared back to life.