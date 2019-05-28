NEWSWORLD

Ugandans brace for seasonal insect snack

People Daily May 28, 2019
(190527) -- MITYANA, May 27, 2019 (Xinhua) -- A boy sells white ants to a customer by the roadside in Mityana district, central region of Uganda, May 24, 2019. During this time of the year when the rain season is ongoing, villagers in central Uganda go on a trapping spree of white ants locally known as Nswa. (Xinhua/Joseph kiggundu)

MITYANA, Uganda,

During this time of the year when the rain season is ongoing, villagers in central Uganda go on a trapping spree of white ants locally known as Nswa.

The centuries’ old cultural practice, especially among the Baganda people in the central part of the east African country, has now turned commercial as the delicacy is sold on streets, local markets or grocery stores as opposed to a home snack.

You can either eat the ants raw, roasted, boiled or pounded into a paste that is mixed with groundnut or sesame paste. (Xinhua)

