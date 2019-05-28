Ugandans brace for seasonal insect snack

MITYANA, Uganda,

During this time of the year when the rain season is ongoing, villagers in central Uganda go on a trapping spree of white ants locally known as Nswa.

The centuries’ old cultural practice, especially among the Baganda people in the central part of the east African country, has now turned commercial as the delicacy is sold on streets, local markets or grocery stores as opposed to a home snack.

You can either eat the ants raw, roasted, boiled or pounded into a paste that is mixed with groundnut or sesame paste. (Xinhua)