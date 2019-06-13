Ugandan dies of Ebola as virus spreads from DRC

Kampala, Wednesday

A five-year-old boy who tested positive for Ebola in Uganda has died, a health ministry official said Wednesday.

Two of his family members also tested positive for the virus after a visit to neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

The World Health Organisation confirmed on Twitter that Uganda has now recorded three cases of Ebola, in the first spread across the country’s porous western border with the DRC where more than 2,000 cases of the highly contagious virus have been registered.

Test positive

Uganda’s health ministry said on Tuesday that a woman of Congolese origin, who is married to a Ugandan, had gone with her child and four other family members to take care of her father in the DRC, who later died of Ebola.

“The boy who tested positive for Ebola in Kasese passed on Tuesday night in the isolation unit,” a health ministry official told AFP on condition of anonymity.

“The minister for health Ruth Aceng will be briefing the country about the death of the boy and arrangements to bury the body.”

The official said the child was likely to be buried Wednesday. DRC Health Minister Oly Ilunga Kalenga said the family were placed in isolation after being identified as in contact with an Ebola patient.

“During the isolation, some family members crossed into Uganda. As soon as they crossed, we contacted the Ugandan authorities,” he told AFP in an interview Wednesday.

Family identified

Uganda’s health ministry said the family members had been identified and were placed in isolation in Bwera, a town near the border with DRC.

“Two more samples were sent to UVRI (Uganda Virus Research Institute) and have tested positive,” the WHO Uganda posted on its Twitter account. -AFP