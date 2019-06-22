NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Two provisions in State agencyActs declared unconstitutional

Bernice Mbugua June 22, 2019
Ministry of lands headquarters at Ardhi House. Photo/Courtesy

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

Two provisions in the National Lands Commission (NLC) Act and the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) Act, which disqualify people who have held elective positions from applying for jobs in the commissions, have been declared unconstitutional.

Justice James Makau ruled that the provisions would curtail immediate former legislators and Members of County Assembly as well as former governors from seeking to become members of the commissions and this was a major blow to democracy and constitutional space, which is still in its emerging state in Kenya.

The judgment follows a case filed by Former member of Parliament Association (FOPA) Kenya who challenged provisions saying they discriminate greatly against them as they stops them from applying for recruitment as members of the NLC and NPSC.

Justice Makau, said the provisions were discriminative to former law makers as they degrade their dignity and deprive them their economic and social right and freedoms.

 

