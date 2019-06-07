Twaha sued for illegal dismissal

Lamu Governor Fahim Twaha has been sued by former Health Executive Raphael Munyua for firing him last year, just hours after reinstating him.

Munyua, who also held the Environment docket, had been reinstated following a judgment by the Mombasa Employment and Labour Relations court which had found his dismissal unlawful, null and void.

The governor, however, fired him afresh shortly after declaring that he had reinstated him.

In his suit papers, the former CEC claims the governor exposed him to degrading and inhuman action when he first reinstated and then fired him.

Through his lawyer Magare Musundi, Munyua wants the governor and the Lamu county government to compensate him for loss of privileges and other benefits for the remainder of the period in his five-year contract.

He is seeking Shi 3.3 million being the net unpaid salary and allowances for the remainder of his term.