Twaha sued for illegal dismissal

Munyua, who also held the Environment docket, had been reinstated following a judgment by the Mombasa Employment and Labour Relations court which had found his dismissal unlawful, null and void.
The governor, however, fired him afresh shortly after declaring that he had reinstated him.
In his suit papers, the former CEC claims the governor exposed him to degrading and inhuman action when he first reinstated and then fired him.
Through his lawyer Magare Musundi, Munyua wants the governor and the Lamu county government to compensate him for loss of privileges and other benefits for the remainder of the period in his five-year contract.
He is seeking Shi 3.3 million being the net unpaid salary and allowances for the remainder of his term.
Munyua claims that the grounds stated in the dismissal letter are the same grounds which were litigated upon and dismissed by the Mombasa employment and Labour Relations court.
He accuses the Governor Fahim of failing to disclose valid reasons for dismissing him and as such his conduct violated national values and principles of governance in the Constitution.
“Respondents failed to accord the Claimant a right to a fair hearing before being dismissed and without giving him written reasons for their action before the action is taken contrary to Article 47(2) of the Constitution,” stated his lawyer in court documents.
The former CEC claims that he had been working harmoniously with the governor and did not have any issues and none has ever been raised regarding his competence, abuse of office, gross misconduct, failure without reasonable excuse or authority of the governor to attend 3 consecutive meetings of the County Executive Committee.
He wants the court to declare that the act of governor Fahim in relieving his duties is a breach of his constitutional rights and in breach of the contract in force between him and the county government.