TUK students acquitted of disturbance charge

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

A Nairobi court has acquitted seven students of Technical University of Kenya who had been charged with creating disturbance.

Trial Magistrate Lilian Arika set free Emmanuel Oketch, Bassil Odiwuor, Rolex Biwot, Mark Oroko, Enos Gor and Paul Onyango, saying the prosecution have not proved a case against them.

She said though it is not in dispute that the offence of creating disturbance occurred and the exams were also rescheduled, little investigations were done and on the case.

“The standard of proof has to be beyond all measurable doubts. No student was called to testify in the case and the allegations that the student who was to testify was threatened, was never proved,” ruled the magistrate.