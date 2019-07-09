TSC sets up team to probe Nairobi School bullying

Seth Onyango @SethManex

Concern has been raised over bullying in public secondary schools after it emerged yesterday that a Form Two student at the Nairobi School suffered brain injury after he was reportedly assaulted by prefects.

Education officials launched investigations into the alleged bullying as reports indicated that the student will be forced to undergo surgery following the assault.

The public outcry followed complaints from a parent who claimed that her son, was beaten by prefects and sustained injuries that forced him to withdraw from school. Her displeasure with the alleged abuse was captured in a WhatsApp chat with fellow parents and was later shared on social media, especially on Twitter where it trended.

Yesterday, a team of four officers from the Teachers Service Commission, six from the Nairobi regional education office and Caspal Maina, the school principal was formed to probe bullying at the institution which is said to be widespread.