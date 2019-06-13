TSC boss: We’ve set aside Sh3.7b to hire teachers and interns

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

The government has set aside Sh2.5 billion for employment of 5,000 teachers to address shortage, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has said.

Chief executive officer Nancy Macharia said the government has allocated another Sh1.2 billion to recruit an extra 3,000 teachers later this year.

Macharia said the move is in a bid to address the cummulative national teachers’ shortage of more than 87,000 mostly in secondary schools.

“I am aware that as a result of the increased enrollment, some schools have a shortage of up to 10 teachers. This has led to a cummulative national shortage of more than 87,393 teachers,” said Macharia during the 44th Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (Kessha) National conference in Mombasa.

While noting that the vacancies will be advertised in the next two weeks, the CEO said priority will be given to schools with the biggest shortage.

She appealed to schools to provide accurate statistics to avoid short-changing others. “Please provide accurate data in accordance with your deficit of teachers,” Macharia told the principals.

Regarding the Competency Based Curriculum, the TSC chief dismissed as misleading, those implying that teachers are not well equipped to handle CBC.

“Some people have tended to imply that our teachers do not have the necessary skills to handle the CBC. This is misleading,” she said.

Have confidence

“Training of teachers was conducted at Kagumo, Kenya Science, Siriba, Kenyatta, Nairobi, Egerton and other colleges,” she said

Macharia said teachers need to have the confidence to deliver the new curriculum after training and orientation adding that the government has committed funds to meet the cost.

Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development director Julius Jwan said Grade 4 CBC designs are already available and teachers can access them on the website, while Grade 5 and 6 are in the process of being edited.

“As for the question on where the junior and senior secondary should be anchored is a policy issue which is being handled by the ministry and therefore I am not in a position to answer it conclusively,” he said.