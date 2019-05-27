Trump now downplays North Korea missile test

New York, Sunday

US President Donald Trump has dismissed concerns about recent North Korean missile tests, appearing to contradict his own national security adviser.

In a tweet issued shortly after his arrival in Japan on Sunday, Trump called the missiles “small weapons”.

US National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Saturday that the tests violated UN resolutions on North Korea.

President Trump began a state visit to Japan on Sunday by teeing off a round of golf with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The two leaders ate breakfast together on Sunday, before heading out to play 16 holes of golf in Chiba, outside the capital Tokyo.

Violating resolution

Trump has said he wants to strike a deal with Japan to address what he has called a trade imbalance between the two countries.

Trump wrote: “North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me.” He added: “I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me.”

Not for the first time, his tweet appeared to put him at odds with Bolton, and also with his host nation. Abe last week called the North Korean tests “extremely regrettable”. Bolton and Abe both accused North Korea of violating UN resolutions.

The contrast between the president and his national security adviser followed other recent divergences on foreign policy, including how to approach the crisis in Venezuela and US relations with Iran.

A rapprochement between North Korea and the US appeared to be in the offing last year after Trump and Kim met in Singapore.

But relations have soured in recent months after a second summit between the leaders in Vietnam ended without agreement. Amid the rising tensions, North Korea has carried out several weapons tests.

Earlier this month, the regime tested several short-range missiles, launching them from the Hodo peninsula in the east of the country. North Korean state media said Kim personally oversaw a “strike drill” testing various missile components. — BBC