Trump briefly admits Russia help

Washington, Thursday

US President Donald Trump briefly acknowledged in a tweet today that Russia helped him get elected but quickly backtracked in comments to reporters.

Trump until now has said adamantly that he won the 2016 election fair and square, downplaying the impact of what US intelligence agencies say was a concerted Russian effort to meddle in his favor.

“Russia, Russia, Russia! That’s all you heard at the beginning of this Witch Hunt Hoax,” Trump tweeted a day after Special Counsel Robert Mueller spoke publicly for the first time since the release of his report on collusion during the election campaign and possible obstruction of justice afterward.

Trump later appeared to recognise the lapse, telling reporters in White House, “No, Russia did not get me elected.” Mueller in his remarks declined to clear Trump of obstruction of justice.

Meanwhile, three more prominent Democrats have called for the impeachment of Trump, after Mueller made his first public remarks. -AFP