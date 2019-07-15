Tribunal on Ojwang’ says findings nearly complete.

Suspended Supreme Court judge Jackton Ojwang’, who is being investigated by a judicial tribunal over alleged misconduct, could know his fate by end of this month.

The seven-member tribunal, chaired by Appellate judge Alnashir Visram, is likely to conclude its plenary sessions on Friday and take a retreat to prepare its report and recommendations to President Uhuru Kenyatta.

A favourable report by the panel will guarantee Justice Ojwang’ a return to his post at the Supreme Court but adverse findings will show him the door.

The team resumed its private proceedings, at the request of Justice Ojwang’, at Nairobi’s Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

In a press briefing, Justice Visram said the tribunal had concluded all the preliminary work, but it was impossible to allow outsiders during its proceedings since the judge had preferred closed-door sessions.

Close ties

He said the remaining witnesses were likely to complete giving evidence by Friday. All press inquiries regarding the tribunal’s assignment, Visram added, will be handled by the tribunal’s joint secretaries, Peter Kariuki and Josiah Musili.

During the tribunal’s swearing-in ceremony witnessed by Chief Justice David Maraga and Attorney General Paul Kihara on April 8, Justice Visram promised to deliver on its mandate expeditiously.

As a first step, the tribunal visited Migori county where eight residents, led by Nelson Oduor, claimed that Ojwang’ and Governor Okoth Obado enjoyed a close working relationship.

The residents further claim that Justice Ojwang’ was driven by personal interests and did not inform other Supreme Court judges when they handled a petition involving them and the defunct Awendo county council. The tribunal includes retired Appellate Judge Festus Azangalala, Lucy Kambuni and Ambrose Weda.