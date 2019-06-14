NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Treasury targets top earners more in proposed tax law

People Daily June 14, 2019
KRA headquarters. Photo/File

The National Treasury is drafting a bill to harmonise the tax bracket which will target the top earners in the society.

Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich said the government plans to review the tax bracket of all cadres.

Rotich, in his post-budget press conference, said the proposed bill will be introduced in Parliament next month.

“Kenyans should not expect much surprises from the proposed law. We want to make the law much progressive as far as tax bracket is concerned,” he said.

According to the CS, individuals earning over Sh9 million per year will be slapped with a 35 per cent tax of their income while those earning over Sh564,709 will be charged 30 per cent.

 “We are yet to agree on the 35 per cent and consultations between us and the employers are going on,” said Rotich.

