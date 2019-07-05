Tourists arrival in slight dip, says Balala

KNA

The number of international arrivals into Kenya declined by about one per cent in the last six months compared to the same period last year.

Some 921,090 tourists visited the country during the first half of this year compared to 927,797 recorded last year.

This was disclosed by Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala during the 17th Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers (KAHC) Annual Symposium at a Mombasa hotel.

“This figure represents a slight decline of 0.723 per cent compared to the same period in 2018,” he said.

However, the CS was upbeat that the sector would grow by about 10 per cent in the remaining six months, saying the first six months of the year were usually the low season for the tourism sector.

He said the decline was noted mainly in the arrivals from within the East African region, but the traditional source markets for Kenya remained strong.

“The decline is on cross border, not the international arrivals. Jomo Kenyatta and the Moi International airports recorded an impressive performance,” he said.

He said JKIA received 623,371 arrivals and Moi 61,739, while other airports had 10,426. “This is very encouraging and is courtesy of everyone playing their part positively. I urge all of us to put in more effort to ensure that we perform better by the end of this year,” he added.