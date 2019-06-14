Tough days ahead for boda boda riders.

Mutwiri Muriithi @mutwirimuriithi

Motorcycle operations have been dealt a blow after operators were directed to acquire third-party insurance for passengers as well as pedestrians.

The move seeks to limit fatalities to both pedestrians and passengers as a result of increased road fatalities caused by boda bodas, in compliance with the 2019/20 budget.

Following the new directive, motorcycle riders will incur extra cost to acquire insurance, a move set to affect the boda boda business.

Data by the National Transport and Safety Authority reveals that motorcycles boast notorious records as the highest rising cause of death on Kenyan roads.

Relative statistics show that in 2019 alone, more than 250 motorcyclists have lost their lives in accidents compared to 224 within a similar period in the previous year.

Notably, the number of pillion passengers who have lost their lives as a result of accidents this year alone has increased from 97 recorded last year to 124 and 485 pedestrians up from 445 in 2018.