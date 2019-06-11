Top shoe factory employees raise red flag over use of toxic chemicals

Anthony Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

All is not well at Bata Shoe Company in Limuru, the Kenya’s leading shoe manufacturer, after it emerged that a number of workers have been exposed to toxic chemicals and are at risk of contracting chronic ailments, including cancer.

At least 20 employees have, within one month, been treated at the nearby Nazareth Mission Hospital in Kiambu county, suffering from ailments attributed to exposure to sulphur and nitrogen dioxide.

The two are known toxic chemicals — classified as carcinogenic by the International Agency for Research on Cancer— and can cause cancer, lung diseases and arthritis.

According to Kenya Shoe and Leather Workers Union (KSLWU) Kiambu branch officials, employees from the firm are taken almost daily to the hospital for treatment complaining of ailments suspected to be linked to toxic fumes from burning PVC granules, a key ingredient in the manufacture of gumboots.

And last Friday, People Daily learned the firm brought in 10 more containers of the PVC material imported from China even after the management had assured the workers’ union that the granules would no longer be used.“The more than 9,000 bags of the PVC granules were brought in on Friday and workers are operating in fear of being exposed to similar problems,” said union secretary George Ouma.

Bata, a household name in Kenya shoe manufacturing for decades, imports PVC granules from China, which have been found to contain high-levels of toxic sulphur, nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, hydrogen chloride and respiratory particulate matter.

Ironically and inexplicably, the Customs department cleared the suspected harmful granules despite the consignment being marked “Waste from China with Sulphur”.

A report by the Government Chemist on chemical analysis — both physical and thermo-gravitating chemical tests — of the granules, which had been requested by the workers’ union on April 26, following complaints by workers, shows that all the chemicals exceeded the permitted levels.

For instance, sulphur dioxide in the granules was at 155 ug/m3 (ppm) against the permitted levels of between 80ug/m3 and 125ug/m3. That of nitrogen dioxide was at 179ug/m3 as opposed to the required 80ug/m3-150ug/m3.

Contacted, Bata procurement manager Samarjit Ghosh denied the PVC granules used at the factory exceeded the required chemical limits.“We do not use materials which do not meet the required standards, the PVC granules we use are the ones used by other manufacturers and have been tested and approved by government agencies,” he said.

Ghosh said he was not aware of any worker who had been taken to hospital in connection with the toxic fumes at the factory.

His remarks contradict findings by other experts where tested samples of the granules showed a characteristic instability even at low temperatures. “Probable inappropriate stabiliser used could be unstable fossil fuel and processing should be done in a controlled environment,” said one such report.

Other tests by the Chemical & Industrial Consultancy Unit, Department of Chemistry at the University of Nairobi concurred with the Government Chemist findings.

Hazardous vapour

Godfrey Wafula, the head of department said precise “purge control and optimisation of canister” method should be used to process the samples to control the pollutants produced during processing. “Sulphur is a deadly chemical especially when exposed to humans. Canister method should be used to process the samples to control it from interfering with the atmosphere,” his report, dated April 26 concludes.

The leather union officials are now raising alarm, saying the more than 150 workers exposed to the hazardous chemicals risk contracting various ailments.

Ouma told People Daily many workers had been treated for stomachache, headache, vomiting, breathing and eye problems.

In a protest letter to the management, the union strongly opposes the use of soft PVC granules in the Sadak department 251, saying workers were exposed to hazardous vapour and fumes.

“As a union, we strongly protest against continuous use of the soft PVC granules in the Sandak department 251.

Despite our deliberations with the department head, nothing has been done to alleviate the situation,” the union letter to the shoe firm’s Human Resources manager and copied to Nema and Kiambu county Environment Executive read in part.

Further findings by health and environmental experts indicate nitrogen and sulphur dioxide, ingredients in the PVC granules, produced by burning fossil fuels, can irritate the airways of the lungs and cause lung diseases besides being linked to asthma.

Workers, who talked to People Daily but declined to be identified for fear of reprisal, complained of headache, stomachache, dizziness and skin irritation. Ouma insisted the workers got sick after the smelting of the granules.

Another worker, who we cannot identify, but was admitted to the Nazareth Mission Hospital on May 17 for five days, said he was taken to the facility after suffering stomach pain and dizziness. “I started vomiting after inhaling fumes from the smelting granules. I felt pain and discomfort before I was taken to the hospital where I stayed for five days,” he said.

In total 28 workers were treated and some discharged at the Nazareth Hospital all with similar complaints. When we visited the hospital, the management declined to comment. The administrator said he did not want to engage the media in institution matters.

New consignment

But a nurse confirmed that workers from the factory have been treated at the health facility. “It is true patients have been treated for respiratory-related problems which doctors suspect was because of exposure to chemical reactions,” she said. She declined to be named.

Nema and the County Government of Kiambu have not responded to letters sent to them concerning the issue. But even as the workers continued to suffer, the Bata management has ordered a further 10,000 bags of the PVC granules, some of which was delivered this week.

Documents seen by People Daily indicate Bata imported the material from Ezhau Green Machinery of China. The consignment landed at the port of Mombasa on May 20. The 8, 000 bags of black, soft PVC granules are being held at the ICD Depot awaiting clearance.