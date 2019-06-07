Top money chiefs expected to spur economic growth

Fred Aminga @faminga

The reappointment of Patrick Njoroge as Central Bank Governor and naming of James Gathii Mburu as Commissioner General of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is a sign of the government commitment to seal revenue leakages and stop illicit cash transactions.

The government is banking on continuity with the extension of the CBK governor’s tenure on account of his stellar, if turbulent debut season.

Dr Njoroge, 58, stabilised the shilling, maintained inflation with set government bands and managed the banking sector with considerable success.

According to a special Kenya Gazette notice, Njoroge whose tenure was set to end on June 19, 2019 will now serve until 2023.

Deputy Governor Sheila M’Mbijjewe and board chairman Mohammed Nyaoga also had their terms extended for a similar period.

However, Mburu’s appointment as KRA boss comes on the back of overwhelming underperformance at the tax office.

Times Tower has been unable to meet revenue targets for successive years as Kenya attempted to meet ambitious growth plans.

Corporate tax

Treasury estimates that KRA missed its target by Sh61 billion on depressed revenues as it planned its next budget.

“ The taxman was off their target again this time and the problem is not really known if its revenue collection or if its exaggerated targets, but reduction in corporate tax has also contributed to missing the mark,” said Francis Kamau, a partner at Ernst & Young.

Mburu’s appointment came against the background of a vicious conflict at the taxman’s corner office, as former boss John Njiraini’s tenure became a national concern following his perceived reluctance to leave despite court cases.

Insiders say the outgoing KRA boss considered Mburu as uncompromising towards tax evasion, leading to perception that he was a close confidant after he (Mburu) employed detectives to help him arrest KRA staff abetting corruption and in the process throwing Times Tower into a panic.

With 12 years experience, Mburu is considered a trusted insider who knows the flaws in the system having served as Commissioner of Intelligence and Strategic Operations before his latest posting.

His responsibility involved handling intelligence management, corruption investigations, cyber surveillance, local and international tax information exchange.

He was also tasked with representing KRA in government-wide law enforcement initiatives, including at the multi-agency taskforce fighting corruption, thereby giving him a broader worldview of various sectors.

Rogue bankers

Both Njoroge and Mburu have proved their mettle, confronting cartels that leverage on underground economy. The CBK Governor fought rogue bankers and saw three executives leave office.

Meanwhile, his bold move to launch new currency notes and mopping up the Sh1, 000 series in the next four months is catching traction having launched the new notes last week.

The new taxman used intelligence officers posing as recruits to arrest several employees who were assisting tax cheats to beat the system. “Nobody is safe. You do not know who is who,” a KRA employee said at the height of the crackdown.

Going forward, Njoroge will be expected to ensure inflation does not get out of control, that the shilling maintains its position against the dollar and that cartels engaged in illicit cash transactions are wiped out.

He will also be expected to deal with court cases that have been filed against the new currency move as well as ensuring that bank mergers currently taking place are concluded seamlessly.

At Times Tower, Mburu will be expected to raise tax collection to push the Jubilee government’s development agenda, especially the Big Four initiative, restore employee trust in the organisation and fight counterfeits.

Like Njoroge, he will face court litigations, including one challenging his appointment.