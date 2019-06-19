Top cop linked to Alai terror photos.

Zadock Angira @PeopleDailyke

A senior police officer is said to have supplied controversial blogger Robert Alai with photos of Administration Police colleagues killed in the Saturday morning terror incident in Wajir.

Detectives from the Special Crime Prevention Unit last evening launched a manhunt for the officer in question, who is said to be in Kasarani area, Nairobi.

Meanwhile, at around 7.45pm, Alai, who had been arrested for sharing the photos on social media, was moved from the ATPU headquarters and taken to his residence for further search of evidence and exhibits.

Alai was arrested for sharing the pictures online. He is expected to be charged in court today and if convicted he could be jailed for up to 20 years for disclosing information in relation to terrorism activities.

Section 19 of the Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA) prohibits disclosure of anything likely to prejudice investigations into terror-related cases.

Sources told People Daily that the blogger could also be charged with Section 30F of the same Act that prohibits publication or broadcast of victims of a terrorist attack without the consent of the police. If convicted, Alai could face a maximum of three years’ jail term or a fine of Sh5 million.

Alai was arrested hours after the National Police Service spokesman Charles Owino termed the act unpatriotic and meant to glorify terrorism, and warned that stern action would be taken against those who shared the photos on social media.