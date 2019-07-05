Thika police auction unclaimed vehicles, motorcycles

By Mathew Ndung’u

More than 150 vehicles, motorcycles and scrap metal which have been lying at the Thika Police Station have been auctioned in a clean-up exercise.

Kiambu County’s National Police Department hired the services of Wiskam auctioneers who disposed of the unclaimed assets in an exercise conducted on Friday.

Most of the auctioned vehicles at the police yard are road crash wreckages that were due for collection by owners and insurance companies.

The auctioneers managed to dispose of 48 vehicles and 111 motorcycles.

Vehicles sold for as low as Sh50,000 while motorcycles were going for as low as Sh10,000 in an exercise that saw the highest bidders take the day.

Thika sub-county Deputy Police Commander Bernand Ayoo said the auction was a normal exercise meant to clean up the police station yard. He said the unclaimed assets have turned the station into a messy dumping site.

Interior Cabinet secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i last year announced an administrative forfeiture of unclaimed assets lying unusable at police stations.

Bidders who thronged the station said it was a golden opportunity to own vehicles and motorcycles.