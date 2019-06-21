Tension ahead of Uhuru’s visit to Ruto backyard

A series of consultative meetings by a section of Rift Valley leaders and heightened propaganda on social media platforms characterised the eve of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s visit to the region.

For the better part of yesterday, there were efforts to ensure that no political sideshows play out at the function in Eldoret town where Uhuru will officially launch a revamped Rivatex factory.

As a section of Members of Parliament allied to Deputy President William Ruto called a press conference to welcome the President to the region, a video of a telephone conversation allegedly between Jubilee Party secretary general Raphael Tuju and former Limuru MP George Nyanja scheming to undermine the DP in his home turf, surfaced on social media.

The MPs dismissed as propaganda fears of disquiet in the region over Uhuru’s tirade against Ruto’s allies at an Akorino church function at Kasarani, Nairobi, last Sunday. The President had warned legislators from Central Kenya pushing Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid of dire consequences if they do not cease politicking and concentrated on development.

In the video conversation that mirrors the troubles in the ruling party and the strained relations between its leadership, the purported voives of Tuju and Nyanja are heard discussing the reconstruction of the Kiambaa church in Uasin Gishu county, which was burnt down during the 2007 post-election violence.

Though Tuju disowned the recording as fake, the video captures a voice resembling his, urging Nyanja to fundraise for the laying of the church’s foundation and invite Ruto to complete it.

“You should invite him (Ruto) to reconstruct that church first to show his seriousness for the top seat. If he fails to do that, then go ahead and raise money for the foundation, and then invite him to come and complete it,” the voice alleged to be Tuju is heard saying.

Kiambaa church

Nyanja responds: “I can even go ahead and draw the whole plan as an architect and then raise money for the foundation. In fact, I will give him six months to bring that money he is spending aimlessly, failure to that, I will do that myself. I will call all the media and tell them that.”

The man said to be Nyanja goes ahead to claim that Uhuru would officially open the reconstructed church. Contacted, Tuju, a Cabinet Secretary without portfolio, dismissed the video as fake, stating: “I have no time to discuss fake things . . . Unless you have something else more important.”

The video caught the attention of Ruto’s allies with Soy MP Caleb Kositany saying he had called Tuju for clarification and he had assured him that it was fake.

“Tuju assured me that the video is fake when I called him this morning, but we are not leaving the matter there. We shall verify to authenticate it,” Kositany told journalists in Eldoret.

Kositany and other leaders dispelled rumours of a rift between Uasin Gishu leaders and State House over the President’s visit.

Led by Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, the leaders welcomed Uhuru to Eldoret, saying there was no cause for anxiety.

Mandago dismissed media reports that some leaders allied to the DP will not be allowed at the President’s event terming the claims “untrue and malicious”.

“As leaders in Uasin Gishu County, we are not aware of plans to bar some leaders from gracing the relaunch of Rivatex by the Head of State,” said Mandago.

Sudi denied reports that MPs were planning to incite residents to disrupt the visit over claims that they will not be given a chance to speak. “Those spreading rumours that we are planning to disrupt tomorrow’s (today) event should be ignored. This will be a development event, not political,” he said.

Sudi, Kositany and Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut said there will be no politics at the event which they said was a State function.

2022 support

Kositany said: “Today’s event is a state function; it is not a must that all elected leaders speak. If we get a chance, we shall talk but if we don’t, well and good.”

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei said although they were prepared to welcome the President, they believe he would live up to his promise to support Ruto in 2022.

“Of course today we are not going to talk politics, but we expect the President to fulfill his promise to support Ruto when the time comes. He promised us in broad daylight that he will support Ruto to succeed him once he completes his two terms,” he said.

As the Rift Valley MPs played their cards close to the chest, Ruto’s allies from Central Kenya complained of being targeted by the government for allegedly supporting the DP.

MPs Rahab Mukami (Nyeri Women Rep), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati) and Ndindi Nyoro (Kiharu) claimed they were being trailed by people believed to be police officers due to their support for Ruto (See separate story on Page 6).