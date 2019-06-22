Technology will help bridge teachers shortage, says TSC

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

The Teacher Service Commission (TSC) is exploring new ways of bridging tutors’ shortage in the country, including use of technology.

Speaking during the first teachers conference in Nairobi, TSC chief executive Nancy Macharia said the continuous employment of teachers was not viable due to the bloated wage bill.

“The improved transition from the primary level to secondary and the implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) calls for a review of our approach to the staffing of schools,” she said.

Macharia said the Sh233 billion set aside in this year’s budget would facilitate the employment of 10,000 teachers.

“We must also accept that it is inevitable to leverage on Information Communication Technology (ICT) for effective delivery of our lessons and also mitigate teacher shortage,” she said.

“In order to respond adequately to the anticipated new staffing needs, the commission has initiated a study to develop new staffing norms for basic education institutions, secondary schools, teacher training colleges, and technical training institutions,” she added.