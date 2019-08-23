Tanzania’s ruling party thanks China for donation of street lights

DAR ES SALAAM,

Tanzanian ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) thanked the Chinese embassy Thursday for donating street lights to the country’s leading public university.

CCM Secretary General Bashiru Ally thanked the Chinese embassy for funding the installation of 35 solar street lights at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM).

“The street lights will improve security at the university, especially during night time,” said Ally, a former lecturer at the university.

Speaking shortly before he launched the street lights along Chief Kunanmbi Street, he said China’s contribution to UDSM was indelible for continued support of the university’s academic status and infrastructure.

He said the landmark 41-million-U.S.-dollar library complex funded by China at the university was another testimony of China’s commitment toward assisting Tanzania in achieving its development goals.

The library complex covers an area of 4.7 hectares with a floor area of 20,000 square meters. It consists of a library, a Confucius Institute and a Sino-Tanzanian Cultural Exchange park. With the capacity of stocking 800,000 books, the library can house 2,100 people at the same time.

Wang Ke, the Chinese ambassador to Tanzania, said the street lights will greatly facilitate the night-time travel and learning and social activities of teachers, students and the public.

China will continue to deepen China-Tanzania exchanges and pragmatic cooperation in education and related fields in order to benefit the two peoples, she said. (Xinhua)