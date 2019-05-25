Tanzanian sentenced to 45 years for terrorism

Amenya Ochieng

A Lamu court has sentenced to 45 years in jail a Tanzanian found guilty of six counts of terrorism. Senior Resident Magistrate Allan Temba said the prosecution had proven beyond any reasonable doubt that Abdul Harun Karim, 32, was a member of the outlawed Al Shabaab terrorsit group.

In his ruling, Temba said the prosecution had presented in court evidence to show that indeed, Karim was found with explosive materials on June 24, 2016 in Kiwayu, Lamu.

The magistrate noted that prosecution witnesses testified that the accused had sought information in connection with a terrorist cell in Somalia, with a view to joining some of his friends who had made their way into the neighbouring country.

“The accused could not explain how he came into possession of the explosive IEDs when security agents nabbed him as he was trying to make his way to Somalia,” said Temba.

Lamu county has in the past been used as a recruitment ground for the youth by the Somali-based militia group. However, the government has bolstered security by adding more than 15,000 law enforcement agents across the county.