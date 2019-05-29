PSCU

President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on law enforcement authorities in the country to stop the rising cases of killings in the country.

The President gave the directive when he sent a message of condolence and comfort to the family of Governor Jackson Mandago of Uasin Gishu County whose brother was found dead in an unfinished house in Eldoret recently.

He said the rising cases of mysterious killings involving innocent Kenyans across the country were alarming and required urgent and decisive action from all law enforcement formations led by the National Police Service.

“We have to get to the bottom of these murders. We can’t have a situation where we are confronted with cases of killings every single day. This is unacceptable,” President Kenyatta said.

“Our law enforcement agencies should move with speed to bring these senseless killings to an end. Let us deploy all resources at our disposal to ensure the safety of Kenyans across the country,” he added.

The President’s call comes at a time when the country is dealing with several unexplained and gruesome murders in parts of the country.

“We cannot allow rogue elements in our midst to continue visiting violence on innocent Kenyans. The recent wave of killings in Matungu and in parts of the country are regrettable,” the Head of State said as he urged the police to bring to book perpetrators of these acts.

The Head of State prayed for God’s comfort for the Mandago family and all other families affected by the recent spate of murders.