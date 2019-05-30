NATIONALNEWSPeople DailyTop Stories

Take action on Nyanja, demand Jubilee youths

People Daily May 30, 2019
Kiambu Jubilee youth leader John Njuguna (centre) addresses the press yesterday. Photo/CLEMENT KAMAU

Kiambu Jubilee Party youth leaders have asked the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to take action on forme  Limuru MP George Nyanja for alleged hate speech.

The leaders accused NCIC of double standards in carrying out its mandate. They said it was unfortunate politicians were making hate speeches likely to cause disharmony, yet the commission was not taking action against them.

Addressing the press in Kiambu town, the leaders, led by their chairman John Njuguna, said it was disheartening that Nyanja made incitement comments last week but NCIC was yet to take action against him.

Last Friday, Nyanja accused Deputy President William Ruto of touring Kiambu with intent to sabotage President Uhuru Kenyatta  and warned him against touring county “unless accompanied by Uhuru”.

“We urge NCIC to summon the former MP and any other leader who makes such statements, which are tailored to divide Kenyans along tribal lines,” the youth leaders said.

“Such statements are not only reckless but also unfortunate, barbaric and are likely to burn the country if not nipped in the bud,” said Njuguna.

The group urged politicians from across the political divide to desist from engaging in early campaigns and instead use their energies in helping the government deliver it’s pledges to Kenyans.

