Suspected Ebola patient tests negative

The Ministry of Health has now confirmed that the suspected case of Ebola, reported in Kericho Sunday night, was a false alarm.

Health Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki told newsrooms late Monday evening that samples from the patient tested negative for Ebola.

“The result of the tests carried out by the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) laboratories on the blood samples from the 36-year-old lady who is currently admitted in the isolation unit at the Kericho Country Referral Hospital have been confirmed to be negative foe Ebola Virus disease and other viral hemorrhagic fevers,” read CS Kariuki’s circular.

Reports of a possible Ebola case in Kericho made headlines Monday morning, raising concern about a possible outbreak of the deadly disease in Kenya.

A 36-year-old woman was on Sunday admitted at the county hospital, complaining of Ebola-like symptoms after visiting Malaba, along the Kenya-Uganda border.

County health officials quickly quarantined the patient, limiting her contact with both staff and other patients to contain the possible spread of the deadly virus.

Samples taken from the patient were rushed to Kemri, and later confirmed to have tested negative for the virus. The patient was then moved to a general ward.

Health CS Kariuki has assured Kenyans that the her ministry is taking all necessary precautions at border points to prevent entry of infected persons.

Kenyans on high alert

Kenyans living along the western border have been on high alert from last week following confirmed cases Ebola in Uganda.

A 5-year-old boy and his grandmother died last week, with the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirming Ebola as the cause of death.

The boy’s younger brother said to have also tested positive for the disease.

On Friday, the WHO said that Ebola outbreak – which has ravished eastern Congo from 2018 – should not cause a global scare as chances of an international outbreak are still low.

“WHO advises against any restriction of travel and trade to Uganda based on the currently available information. WHO continues to monitor travel and trade measures in relation to this event, and currently there are no restrictions of the international traffic in place,” read the WHO statement.

Countries within the region have, however, been put on high alert as the disease is highly infectious.