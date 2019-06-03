Suspect in cop’s murder arrested

Alvin Mwangi

A prime suspect in the murder of Hellen Kwamboka, a police officer formerly attached to Parliament, has been arrested.

Police said Erick Onyono, 38, will today take plea over the murder. He was arrested in Suam area of Mt Elgon sub-county with intentions to flee to Uganda.

Police traced him to the area after reports indicated that he had been in contact with a relative, who was helping him flee.

Preliminary investigations have since placed Onyono at the scene of crime on the day Kwamboka’s body was discovered.

The suspect was brought to Nairobi at the weekend ahead of his arraignment.

Part ways

Buru Buru Directorate of Criminal Investigations head Adan Guyo said another suspect, who had been detained earlier over the murder, was released.

“We are certain Onyono was involved and we will arraign him to face the charges,” he said,

Onyono was Kwamboka’s (pictured) boyfriend and was seen in her Umoja estate house on May 23, when she is believed to have been killed. He had called Kwamboka’s parents in Kisii to inform them he had parted ways with her.

Guyo said they are yet to establish the motive behind the murder.

Meanwhile, a woman whose torso, head and other body parts were found dumped separately has been identified as a city hawker. Police said they are searching for possible suspects in the murder, which happened in April.