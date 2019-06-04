Surrender guns or face the military, residents warned

Michael Kwena @mickwena

The government has issued a 14-day ultimatum for illegal gun holders in Marsabit county to surrender them to police, failure to which a military operation will be conducted in the area.

Police said an extensive search will be conducted after the amnesty elapses to mop out illegal weapons that are being used to terrorise residents in the volatile county.

Speaking in Marsabit town yesterday, area county commissioner Gilbert Kitiyo asked those in possession of the firearms to surrender them before the crackdown begins. He said the weapons have been used to kill innocent people and cause tension among local communities.

“It’s only in Marsabit where innocent children, women and elderly persons are being killed for no reason and this must stop,” he said.

Kitiyo said despite the government disarming the more than 2,000 Kenya Police Reservists in the region, an unknown number of weapons is still in the hands of residents.

Receive guns

“We took 591 rifles in Marsabit Central alone yet there have been cases where people are being killed using guns,” he said.

The administrator said the government is ready to conduct the operation to flush out illegal gun holders in the county that has experienced skirmishes in the last two weeks.

“We will search from door to door, village to village until we get all the illegal firearms. We will use special machines to detect where guns have been kept,” he said.

Marsabit police commander Steve Oloo directed chiefs to receive the guns from residents.

“Let the chiefs receive the riffles and bring them to police. It’s not going to business as usual. We thought after disarming the police reservist cases of killings would stop,” he said.

This comes as police continue to hunt down those involved in the recent killings, in which five people were killed in two villages.