Suraya delivered air for homes, investors claim

More than 50 investors have filed formal complaints at the Economic and Commercial Crimes Unit (ECCU) against Suraya Property Group which is involved in a scam amounting to nearly a billion shillings.

Suraya is being probed for allegedly swindling prospective home owners hundreds of millions of shillings in non-existent projects despite receiving full or partial payments.

Majority of the complainants yesterday visited the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters for the third time in a month to record statements of how they were defrauded in imaginary off-plan house ownership.

“In 2013, I paid Sh2.2 million for a house which was to be completed by the end of 2016. The cost of the house was Sh6.9 million and by 2016, I had paid Sh5.59 million. Upon asking why there were delays, both Muraya and Susan (directors)are always unavailable. Instead they send other people,” Joseph Laban said shortly after filing his complaint.

Directors of the real estate firm, Peter Muraya and his wife Susan Muraya, who are also the proprietors of the firm, are set to have a date with investigators over the house purchasing scams that has dogged the firm for close to a decade now.

“This involves commercial transactions. The criminal liability would come in if investigations show it was a deliberate scheme hatched to defraud,” a senior detective intimated.

Complainants’ account indicate that they invested in off-plan house purchase but the projects have either stalled or have not started yet.

Contractors engaged to undertake the construction are yet to be paid and have since resorted to auctioning Suraya land where the properties are located. They include Lynx Ngong Road, Lynx Nairobi West and Fourways Junction along Kiambu Road.

“We are now repaying loans because this was borrowed money. The cost of one unit was Sh6.9 million. Now we don’t have a house nor the money,” said James Maina, one of the victims.

They said Suraya management has communicated to them that they have secured fresh capital from banks to complete the stalled projects. “Why are they now claiming to have obtained bank loans to finish the projects. What were they doing? We want houses or our money back,” Laban said.

The firm yesterday sent a statement to newrsrooms announcing that it has secured Sh1.6 billion new funding to complete some of the pending housing projects

The company said the funding has been secured from four commercial banks namely Diamond Trust Bank, Cooperative Bank, National Bank of Kenya and Equity Bank to go towards completion of five developments.

“The delays caused in completing the projects in their entirety are regrettable and our team has been in constant contact with our clients on email and phone regarding any issue. The bank has undertaken to ensure that each of the projects they had financed is completed without further delays,” said Muraya.