Supremacy wars play out at Prayer Breakfast meeting

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

Underlying political differences and the ongoing anti-corruption war yesterday threatened to overshadow the 17th National Prayer Breakfast meeting attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta, top foreign dignitaries and government officials.

Though key speakers made strong submissions to halt early political campaigns and accelerate the efforts to slay the graft dragon, simmering tensions within the ruling Jubilee Party and escalating supremacy contest between

Subtle jibes

Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga played out when the former made an unflattering joke about the Opposition leader.

In a departure from last year’s event that was characterised by hugs and handshakes between Uhuru, Ruto, Opposition leaders Raila and Kalonzo Musyoka, this year’s event saw leaders take jibes at each other, albeit subtly.

Addressing the gathering that included South Sudan President Salva Kiir, Cabinet secretaries, Members of Parliament, top government officials and religious leaders, Ruto joked that Kenya was willing to offer Raila— though he did not mention him by name— to the United Kingdom because the Kenyan Constitution does not have a position for him.

This was in response to a remark by guest speaker KPMG International’s Global Head of Corporate Citizenship Michael John Hastings, who with a light touch in reference to the Brexit turmoil that has ended the tenure of British Prime Minister Theresa May, requested Kenya to “donate” a “spare” Prime Minister to the United Kingdom.

May announced last Friday that she would quit as UK premier and Conservative party leader on June 7 for failing to deliver on her promise to take the country out of the European Union. Taking the cue, Ruto, in apparent jest, said the Kenyan government was ready to grant Hastings the offer.

Grant request

“On your request for a PM. We have a retired one in Kenya and since the Constitution of Kenya does not have the post and may not have it anytime soon, we will send you his CV,” Ruto said. “In any case, we have been having British help us govern our country, it is payback time,” added the DP.

Raila did not attend yesterday’s meeting as he is away on official duty in Ethiopia, but his political allies Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his ANC counterpart Musalia Mudavadi were present.

Donate money

Ruto’s remark drew instant angry reactions from opposition politicians who accused him of political mischief. In an apparent reaction to Ruto, President Uhuru said that apart from Raila, he had three more people to donate to the British government.

“You have been given an offer for one person. However, I have more people I can donate to you for the next three years for me to have peace,” he said amid laughter from the gathering.

Earlier, Ruto said he would continue to donate money to churches despite criticism that politicians were using religion to sanitise proceeds of corruption.

“The confession I want to make is when you see some of us go to church and pray, lift up our hands, sometimes shed tears, make this or that contribution, it is because we cannot forget where God has brought us from. I beg you to understand,” Ruto told the congregation at Safari Park Hotel.

“Some of us have more to thank God for, than some of you,” he added.

His statement came a day after the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji urged church leaders to reject “questionable” donations as they encourage corruption.

Ruto said he supports Uhuru’s fight against corruption and rallied the country to this year’s theme “Beyond corruption – to a new national ethos”.

In a two-minute address, Uhuru told politicians to stop too much talk and instead concentrate on development. He challenged Kenyans to embrace one another, to preach peace and join him in the fight against corruption.

“We love talking about it, and we love making commitments, but the practical side is difficult. Let us do it. Let’s just not talk about it. That is what our people are asking for. Nothing else. You can sing from the rooftops, but all people want is for us to do what we have said,” he said.