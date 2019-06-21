Superfoam commits Sh250,000 to mega medical camps

Superfoam Limited has sponsored Lions Club of Nairobi-Peponi to a tune of Kshs 250,000 towards the 2019 Mega Medical Camps.

The sponsorship, which was issued yesterday, aims at contributing towards the success of the 2-day Mega Medical Camps to be held between July 26 to August 3, 2019 on different days in Embakasi, Kiserian and Machakos.

Apart from the free medical camps that will benefit the locals, this year’s program will feature distribution of food to five needy homes.

During Thursday’s cheque presentation ceremony,Superfoam Limited’s CEO, Mike Fisher, lauded Lions Club of Nairobi-Peponi for organizing medical camps that will arguably provide unparalleled impact on the beneficiaries.

“To consistently organize and execute programs that touch lives, especially a 6 day program like this one, requires selflessness and empathy. It is also only prudent for us as an institution to join hands towards creating a sustainable healthy population.”

Receiving the cheque, Global Lion Team Leader for Africa Rajinder Pape Sembi , thanked Superfoam Limited for their support.

“For the past 3 years the program has been around Nzeeni Lions Village where we have built classrooms and clinics. The idea is to localize our services and reach more needy communities.”

This year will see a partnership with ISSO- SEVA of USA, a charitable organization, who will be donating prosthetic legs to already identified beneficiaries.

Lions club of Nairobi-Peponi conducted a similar event which reached 6838 beneficiaries.