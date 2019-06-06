Sudan Junta says open to talks ‘with no restriction’

Khartoum, Wednesday

Sudan’s military ruler General Abdel Fattah Burhan said Wednesday he was open to negotiations on the country’s future a day after calling them off amid a bloody crackdown on protesters.

“We in the military council open our arms to negotiate with no restriction but the national interest to continue building a legitimate power that reflects the aspirations of the Sudanese revolution in every way,” Burhan said in a speech broadcast on state television.

Sixty people have been killed in a two-day crackdown on Sudanese protesters carried out by troops and paramilitaries, a doctors’ committee close to the demonstrators said on Wednesday.

Death toll

A previous toll given by the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors had counted 40 dead since the bloody dispersal of a weeks-long sit-in outside army headquarters in Khartoum on Monday.

“We regret the events,” Burhan said in his speech on Wednesday.

Sudan’s military ousted veteran president Omar al-Bashir in April after months of protests against his authoritarian rule and had agreed a three-year transition period to a civilian administration.

But Burhan said after the crackdown that the agreement had been ditched and an election would take place within nine months—a plan rejected by protest leaders.

They called on their supporters to take part in “total civil disobedience” to topple the military council.

Members of a feared paramilitary group are reported to be roaming the streets attacking civilians. The violence began when forces of the Transitional Military Council opened fire on unarmed protesters on Monday.

The military has faced international condemnation for the attack. Many Khartoum residents blame the Rapid Support Forces for the violence. The paramilitary unit—formerly known as the Janjaweed—gained notoriety in the Darfur conflict in western Sudan in 2003. -Agencies