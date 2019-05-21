Student kills self in Nyeri school

A 19-year-old student at Bishop Gatimu Ngandu Girls in Mathira constituency killed herself on Sunday alleging academic pressure and parents’ marital problems.

The Form Two student, Joan Mumbi, was found hanging with a leso around her neck after she had gone missing for more than six hours. Colleagues said the girl did not attend the morning preps and also missed the Sunday service.

She left behind a suicide note indicating that the father was demanding higher grades if he was going to continue supporting her education.

She also mentioned her parent’s separation as another factor she was taking her life as well as a denied request to be transferred to a different school.

The School Principal Virginia Wahome said the suicide was a shocker, adding that Mumbi was a disciplined and calm student.