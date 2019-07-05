Striking Kirinyaga medics defy order to resume duty

BY Githinji Mwangi

Striking health workers in Kirinyaga County have defied the order to return to work. They, at the same time, resolved to challenge at the High Court the ruling by the Labour Court that outlawed their strike.

“We must move to the Court of Appeal to challenge the ruling,” said the Central region Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union secretary Gor Goody.

The union officials said the court ruling was biased and in bad taste and accused the judge of failing to capture the grievances advanced by the striking health workers.

Addressing the media at Kerugoya town on Friday, they also revealed that they have instructed their lawyers to petition Judicial Service Commission following what they described unethical behavior in part of the judge who heard the matter.

Goody claimed the judge threw out their petition without hearing their lawyers.

Governor Anne Waiguru had earlier vowed to sack any worker not back on duty by Friday mid-day.

In a statement to media houses, Waiguru said no disciplinary action would be taken against any worker who shall have resumed duty by Friday.

“Medical personnel who choose to return back to work immediately will not be victimised for their participation in the illegal strike,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kiranyaga Members of County Assembly have urged the striking health workers to call off their strike and allow dialogue to prevail.

Leader of Majority James Murango conceded that the people are suffering and asking for their intervention into the crisis. He said MCAs are ready to mediate between the two parties to see the stalemate is amicably resolved.