Storm looms as teachers plan to confront Magoha over CBC

Tough questions await Education Cabinet secretary Prof George Magoha who is today afternoon expected to address his first Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (Kessha) annual conference, in his capacity at the helm of the education docket.

The CS, who is scheduled to grace the official opening of the 44th Kessha Annual Conference in Mombasa, will provide answers to critical questions on Competency Based Curriculum (CBC), the 100 per cent transition and the challenges in the use of National Education Management Information System (Nemis).

Yesterday, Kessha chairman Indimuli Kahi said they expect Magoha to disclose to the 7,000 school heads attending the conference on how fast the government plans to provide them with CBC designs for junior secondary.

Facilities stretched

“Among the things we expect to hear from the CS is, as secondary school teachers, how fast are we going to get the curriculum design for junior secondary so that we can understand exactly where the junior secondary is anchored?” the Kessha chair posed in an interview on the sidelines of the conference yesterday.

Kahi said that unveiling of the design was necessary for secondary school teachers to make informed decisions as they prepare to advance the curriculum to the next level.

Another critical issue that awaits Magoha according to Kahi is the overstretched resources in most secondary schools following the 100 per cent transition policy.

The Kessha chief said he is concerned that facilities in most public secondary schools are stretched to the extent that the ratio of teachers to students is not conducive for learning.

While pointing out the need to expand infrastructure to accommodate the high number of learners to transit to secondary schools, Kahi said the move is an uphill task for most schools considering the limited amount of capitation allocated to institutions.

The chair observed that the time has come for input of parents and the government to be felt in schools if the 100 per cent programme is to succeed as intended.

“We need more classes and boarding facilities. Our suggestion is that parents need to be involved especially in the expansion of boarding facilities as the ministry handles the teaching and learning sector,” said Kahi.

Regarding the issue of Nemis, the principals expect Magoha to provide the way forward for schools which have been short-changed in their capitation funding for failing to register all their students on the system.

“Nemis is good but there are lots of challenges attached to it. We would like to know what the government has planned for these schools without funding,” he said.

At the same time, the headteachers expressed fear over the proposal to lower the age of consent to 16 years.

Meanwhile, several schools have been locked out of the capitation funds list due to a series of inaccuracies which occurred during registration into Nemis.

System challenges

Schools that had not received the capitation funds had been registered under the category of private schools.

In other cases, the school heads cannot recall their Nemis number making it difficult for the government to release funds.

The revelation comes at a time when head teachers attending the Kessha conference have cited a myriad of challenges in the use of Nemis.

Kahi said a number of schools had not been funded following challenges in the system.

Yesterday, Education ministry Director of Secondary and Tertiary Education Paul Kibet said they have detected that some head teachers failed to feed the correct information in Nemis.