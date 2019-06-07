State won’t let Somalia grab our land, says Oguna

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

Kenya appears set to disregard the anticipated judgment over its maritime dispute with Somalia should the International Court of Justice (ICJ) rule in favour of the latter.

Government Spokesman Col Cyrus Oguna gave the clearest hint yet that the country may not honour the verdict that could see it lose an oil and gas rich maritime territory.

“We have nothing to do with Somalia, we have been friends for some time, but on our maritime, we will not allow anyone to grab it,” said Oguna.

This comes even as it emerged that powerful oil moguls are at the centre of the ongoing diplomatic spat between Kenya and Somalia in the disputed territory.

Oil moguls

It emerged that the powerful oil moguls who have been posing as officials from the government of Somalia are working to dispossess Kenya of its territory.

In particular, the two nations are contesting a triangular shelf which is off the Kenya-Somalia coast, in Indian Ocean about 100,000 square kilometres.

At the same time Oguna termed the ongoing ban on unaccompanied cargo from Somalia as a non-issue saying any country has freedom of doing what they want with goods entering their country.

Meanwhile, some leaders from Garissa county want the disputed maritime boundary resolved diplomatically.

Speaking yesterday, the leaders who included County Assembly Majority Leader Mohamed Gabow, Kenya livestock marketing council chair Dubat Amey and Garissa county peace secretary Hassan Osman said the two countries should withdraw the case from ICJ to pave way for a negotiated agreement.

Boundary lines

While Kenya insists the boundary line lies parallel to the line of latitude, Somalia wants the boundary extended to the south-east as an extension of the land border. According to Gabow, Kenya and Somalia have had a long standing relationship which should not be ruined over a boundary dispute.

“Even when Somalia deteriorated into civil war after the ouster of then president Siyad Barre, it is only Kenya who stood with Somalia and even went to an extent of hosting over one million refugees for over two decades,” he said.

He said there was already growing tension between the citizens of the two countries, especially for North Eastern which directly borders the war-torn Somalia following the recent diplomatic row occasioned by the border dispute.

“The border dispute that can be resolved diplomatically should not be allowed to bring bad blood between the two nations,” he added.

Amey urged President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Somalia counterpart Mohamed Farmajo to initiate talks and have the matter resolved to foster good relationship between the two countries.

“If we allow the ICJ to resolve the matter it would most likely escalate it and may even result into war with both countries incurring heavy losses,” Amey said.

“As an elder I can see the hand of foreign influence in this matter because of the rich oil and gas deposits along the Somalia coast -line,” he added. Osman said he is keenly following the matter and expressed optimism that reason will prevail.