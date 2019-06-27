State warns residents against oil-laced water

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

Three State agencies have asked residents of Bahati in Changamwe, Mombasa, to stop using contaminated water from boreholes following reported oil leakage in the area.

A team from Kenya Pipeline Company, National Environment Management Authority and Water Resources Authority which visited the area have asked residents to stop using water from three wells that are reported to be contaminated with the sludge.

Residents say the fuel substance, suspected to be petrol and paraffin, has been oozing out from several points including boreholes and wetlands and has continued to spread to new areas but its exact source remains unknown.

KPC engineers have been making frantic efforts to identify the source of the oil. The officials from the agencies, who have been in the area since Saturday to assess the situation, have collected samples for analysis. Residents have expressed fears of possible oil leakage from nearby old pipeline.

They said it started by the faint smell of petroleum in water with the situation worsening in recent weeks after more than three water boreholes were found to be contaminated.

The residents say they have already started experiencing numerous body complications which they believe are related to the contamination.

“A recently sunk well belonging to one of the local guest houses was tested by lighting a matchstick and it exploded into flames which is a clear sign of contamination with fuel products,” said Daniel Zakayo, a resident.

“We are very worried because even the water we use for showering leaves the body with some irritation,” he added. Nema has asked residents to keep away from the wells and stop taking the water.

County Director of Environment Stephen Wambua confirmed that preliminary assessment of samples collected from one of the boreholes indicates “the water is contaminated with Petroleum products.”

“More samples have been taken by water resources authority for analysis. We have stopped the usage of water from the contaminated water as further investigations go on,” Wambua said.

But senior citizens in the area claim this is not the first time such a case has surfaced in the area as similar cases were reported in the 1970s and 1990s.

“In the 70s we used to fetch paraffin from a nearby borehole and sell locally. We would fetch up to four 20-litre- jerrycans of paraffin daily and sell locally…we would sell each at around Sh 100,” said the Peter Muthengi who says due to contamination, the paraffin was then notorious for an explosion of kitchen stoves.

Another elder Rajab Abdallah said the oil at one time nearly killed a youth who was involved in fetching after it accidentally burst into flames.