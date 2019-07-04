State to renovate TM’s mausoleum in Rusinga island.

The family of former Cabinet minister Tom Mboya has welcomed the government’s decision to renovate his mausoleum in Rusinga Island.

Neglect of the mausoleum saw some historical artefacts on display stolen. The black fly whisk and briefcase Mboya carried to political functions are displayed at the mausoleum.

Mboya’s younger brother Paul Ndiege confirmed that the process of giving the mausoleum a facelift was underway.

Ndiege, who is the curator of the mausoleum which is now under the National Museums of Kenya, said part of the restoration includes the building of a perimeter wall and connecting the building to electricity and piped water.

“We are happy as a family that finally the government has moved in to renovate this place and that shows that they recognise the value of our brother in the society,” Ndiege said.

He said a modern ablution block, landscaping and a new gate are in the first phase of the renovation plan.

“We hope the government will live to its promise and complete the work so that the current and future generations can appreciate the life and times of our brother,” he said.

Independence hero

The family has in the past accused the government of failing to recognise the independence hero by not doing enough to maintain the structure put up in his honour.

The monument, which lies on family land at Kasawawanga village on the north side of Rusinga Island of Homa Bay county was built after Mboya’s assassination on July 5, 1969.

The burial chamber constructed in 1971 is the shape of a silver bullet, which ended the life of the then Minister for Economic Planning and Development.