State sites hacked by Indonesian cyber team

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

Kenya’s cyber security was put to the test yesterday after an Indonesian hacker group, interfered with several government websites, including the Integrated Financial Management Information System (Ifmis).

The Kurd Electronic Team (W4r10k) left their logo on ICT Authority, National Youth Service (NYS), Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and Immigration websites, showing they had taken control of the platforms.

Other affected websites included those of the National Environment Trust Fund, the Department of Planning and the National Development Implementation Technical Committee, Department of Petroleum, Refugees Affairs secretariat at Immigration, the Kenya Meat Commission and the Lake Basin Development Authority.

Data files

The hackers left a series of cryptical text on the sites and disabled or broke their functionality. It has also been reported the sites didn’t have any SSL certificate prior to the hack. SSL Certificates are small data files that digitally bind a cryptographic key to an organisation’s details.

Reports on hacking of government websites elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans on Twitter (KoT) who questioned the safety of the recently collected Huduma Namba data.

During the 56th Madaraka Day celebration in Narok on Saturday, President Uhuru Kenyatta said more than 37 million Kenyans registered for Huduma Namba.

Insecure

@RNgeno4real posted: “Mucheru (ICT CS) and Matiang’i (Interior CS) were lying to Kenyans that their data is safe register for huduma namba alafu we are hacked by Indonesia amateur hackers…Tuma GSU sasa wawashike sasa tuone…This is a very serious attack but usual Kenyans are clueless.”

@RepublikFree said: “To those who thought their data was safe in Huduma no. The lethal cyber attack by Hackers exposes your data… IFMIS among others are breached.”

And @RealBigWallace said: “Why was CS Fred Matiang’i insisting (to the extent of threatening) Kenyans with Huduma Namba yet our systems are not secure! Saa zingine kusikiliza wananchi na korti pia Ni POA. @StateHouseKenya we demand that you tell us how secure our data is.”

Government Spokesman Col (trd) Cyrus Oguna said 18 sites were interfered with but assured the public of data security saying there is no cause for alarm.