State reviews highway contract

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

The government has re-negotiated the financing of Sh16.4 billion contract for the expansion of 25km rehabilitation and capacity enhancement of James Gichuru Road junction–Rironi highway.

The road improvement is part of the Jubilee government’s grand plan to decongest Nairobi, which involves converting the 45.2km road between Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and Rironi into a superhighway.

Under the proposed refinancing arrangement, the State wants the financer of the project, the World Bank, to pick the bill and support the process of land acquisition for the project.

In its policy, the World Bank never provides funds for compensation or an acquisition where it finances a project.

Appearing before the Senate Roads Committee on Friday, Transport and Infrastructure Cabinet secretary James Macharia said his ministry had pleaded with the World Bank to reconsider the position because the project is special because of the amount involved.

The CS said he had asked the National Treasury to renegotiate the financing of the project because the amount involved is way out of the Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) annual budget.

Macharia told the committee, chaired by Kiambu senator Kimani Wamatangi, that KeNHA does not have the kind of money required to compensate all tthose affected by the project that is why it had asked Treasury to step in.