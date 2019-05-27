State pushes for ‘better’ waste management policy

George Kebaso @Morarak

The government has proposed radical changes in waste management that will see an individual fined up to Sh4 million or jailed for up to four years for polluting the environment.

If adopted, the new waste management policy, which advocates for recycling waste at source, will also see only five per cent of garbage taken to landfills.

The new bill—to be presented to Cabinet for approval this week— proposes new measures to curb the waste menace in Kenya.

Environment Cabinet secretary Keriako Tobiko, in a speech read on his behalf by Principal Secretary Ibrahim Mohammed at KICC, Nairobi, on Friday, said the policy redefines waste as a contributor to economic growth opportunity rather than a problem through promotion of green entrepreneurship, technology transfer, green jobs and wealth creation by creating value from waste.

Under the new policy, waste will be segregated at source before service providers move them to materials recovery facilities where sorting, selling and treatment is done.

Five per cent of the waste will be incinerated, 30 per cent recycled, while 60 per cent will be turned into manure. Only five per cent will go to landfills.

The policy, among others, also recommends the establishment of an inclusive waste management council.