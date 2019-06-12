State House burglar now set for mental test

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

A university student who on Monday evening scaled a gate at State House Nairobi will undergo mental assessment tests to establish if he is fit to stand trial before being charged with tresspass, police said yesterday.

Security manning the official residence of the president shot and injured Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) Fifth Year Mechanical Engineering student after he jumped into the heavily guarded premises, armed with a knife.

Preliminary police investigations showed that the General Service Unit officers guarding the gate shot Brian Kibet Bera after he defied orders to surrender.

Bera, 25, scaled Gate B and entered into State House, claiming to have been sent by God to kill the President and other government officials.

He breached the security protocol at State House about 26 hours after he posted a threatening message to the life of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

After he was shot, Bera was taken to a medical facility within the compound where he was stabilised to stop haemorrhage from a bullet wound he sustained on the left shoulder.

Social media post

The suspect was first booked at Kileleshwa Police Station before being transferred to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) where he is admitted under police guard.

A day earlier, he exhibited radical ideologies through his social media posts admonishing leaders over alleged corruption. He also targeted certain communities living in various parts of the country on land related issues.

In his alarming Facebook posts, Bera had threatened to attack State House. “Let my message reach everyone. Tomorrow, I attack State House. God has sent me to execute judgment. Those calling me mad, why have you not come to arrest me and take me to Mathari? I have been here inside Jkuat,” the post read in part.

The incident happened at 4.05pm but it is not clear if President Uhuru was at the complex then.

Yesterday, State House said investigations are underway to establish the motive of the daring invasion.

“The student, who climbed over one of the State House gates, was shot and wounded on the left shoulder by officers manning the gate after he drew a knife when he was challenged to stop. Investigations are ongoing to establish the motive of the tresspass and appropriate action will be taken upon conclusion,” State House spokesperson Kanze Dena said.

“We take this opportunity to remind the public that State House is a designated protected area under the Protected Areas Act. For that reason no person is allowed access to the premise without the permission of the prescribed authority,” Dena added.