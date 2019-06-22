State determined to proceedwith Lamu coal programme

Alvin Mwangi, Ann Nyathira and Benard Gitau

The government is determined to go ahead with the controversial multi-billion shilling Lamu Coal power Plant despite concerns by climate change activists.

Government Spokesman Col. (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna gave the clearest hint of the government’s intention saying the plant will enable the country to have reliable and stable energy source to drive economic growth.

At a press conference on Firday, Oguna dispelled claims that the government was trying to influence the ruling on a case related to the project.

On Monday, the National Environmental Tribunal will issue a ruling on a case lodged by environment activists whether the project should continue or will be halted

The power project, which was mooted 26 years ago, has faced fierce resistance from activists and local communities.

“We have been a market to many people who think Kenya is the only place where they will dump their stuff and I can tell you for sure most countries are unhappy with the progress we are making,” said Oguna.

Oguna said forces opposed to the project peddle lies about the exact cost of the plant claiming it would cost Sh900 billion.

He said the estimated cost of the project is Sh200 billion and the money will be sourced through a Public-Private Partnership.