State communication incoherent, says Cotu

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) has called for a review of the government communications structure, saying roles are duplicated at the taxpayers’ expense.

Appearing before the David Makali-headed Taskforce for Improvement of Government and Public Communication Functions in Nairobi yesterday, Cotu head of communication Jackline Njambi said it is not necessary to have a spokesperson in every ministry when there is a government spokesperson.

“Who speaks on behalf of the government? Is it the Cabinet secretary, County Commissioner, Regional Commissioner or the Government spokesperson?”asked Njambi.

Cotu also said there is a duplication of roles at the Presidency, citing the Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU) and the Presidential Strategic Communication Unit (PSCU). “What is the difference between PDU and PSCU? No one understands their mandate clearly,”she said.

Njambi said government projects, like the controversial Housing levy and Huduma Namba, had run into difficulties because of poor communication. “We need a communication strategy that will be clear and more coherent,” she said.

The workers body also blamed poor communication strategy by Labour Cabinet secretary Ukur Yattani for the increase in industrial strikes.