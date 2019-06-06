Stand up to dictators, CJ tells African judges

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Chief Justice David Maraga has challenged the Judiciary across Africa to contain political authoritarianisn.He reminded African judges they owe their loyalty to the Constitution and the people, not politicians.

The CJ said to effectively deliver their mandates, judicial officers require unparalleled judicial courage, unremitting judicial conscientiousness, and unimpeachable judicial integrity heavily grounded on constitutionalism and respect for the rule of law.

Maraga made the remarks at Oxford University in the UK, where he on Tuesday delivered a lecture on “Constitutionalism in Africa: A Reflection on the Interface between Institutions, Leadership and Faith.”

Treated equally

He said the Judiciary across the continent has to be empowered to withstand militaries, bureaucracies and single-party executives and legislators who have left unimpressive footprints in their wake.

“The problem in Africa is not the supposed divisiveness of elections; rather, it is primarily the absence of integrity in electoral management,” said the CJ.

Maraga assured that all Kenyans are equal before the law and vowed to ensure they are treated equally.

“I acknowledge the authority Kenyans have delegated to the Judiciary, which I am privileged to head, is a fiduciary authority to be exercised in absolute honesty with the Kenyan people; that I should always be guided by the facts of the case before me and the applicable law,” said the CJ.

“I endeavor to follow in my decisions including the Supreme Court decision of September 2017 on the Presidential Election petition,” he added, referring to the nullification of the presidential election.

Impeccable integrity

Besides competence, Maraga said judges are required to breathe life into constitutions of emerging democracies, and must therefore be men and women of valour with impeccable integrity.

He urged judges to courageously live up to their oaths of office and ensure commitments, duties and obligations contained in the fundamental law of the land are respected and enforced, failure to which political stability and confidence required to attract investment will be in jeopardy.

Maraga said the Constitution should be interpreted in a manner that promotes its purposes, values and principles advances the rule of law, and the human rights and fundamental freedoms in the Bill of Rights and contributes to good governance.

This, he said, calls for a purposive interpretation of the Constitution, which entails building a meaning beyond the language or wording of a provision.

“Supreme Court of Kenya has emphasised that Constitution making does not end at promulgation but continues with interpretation,” said Maraga.