Stale goods destroyed at depot

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

More than 80 containers at the Inland Containers Depot have been destroyed, State House Spokesperson Kanze Dena has said.

Speaking at State House yesterday, Kanze said the 84 containers had perishable goods, which had gone stale after they were detained at the Port of Mombasa and the Inland Container Depot in Nairobi.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta last month issued a directive on the release of containers owned by Small Scale Traders after an outcry. The progress is going on well,” she said.

She said contrary to the reports by small and medium sized firms that 1,000 containers were detained, Kanze said the audit reveals they were only 676.

Nightmare for traders

“We have cleared over 200 containers and the process of releasing the rest is ongoing. Some of the containers have not been declared,” she said.

Over the past few months, clearance of cargo at the Port of Mombasa and at the Inland Container Depot in Nairobi had been a nightmare for shippers and traders.

The situation has been blamed on elaborate mechanisms put in place to tame the influx of counterfeits that have been flooding the country.

The high number of agencies working at the port, and tasked with inspecting goods entering the country have been taking too long to perform their assigned roles.